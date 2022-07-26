Work underway for new hotel in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to complete a 54-room 4-story hotel in Mosinee is underway.

A Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be located at 216 Main St. The city purchased the three properties where the hotel is being constructed in 2020 and the buildings were razed that same year.

In addition to regular and suite lodging rooms, the new hotel will also offer a lounge and breakfast area with a small bar, a swimming pool, and a meeting room.

Mosinee City Administrator Jeff Gates said the company did not provide a timeline for completion but the city anticipated the first quarter of 2023.

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC is headquartered in Neenah. The hotel brand currently has 162 properties located in 29 states.

