News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Work underway for new hotel in Mosinee

Cobblestone Hotel
Cobblestone Hotel(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Work to complete a 54-room 4-story hotel in Mosinee is underway.

A Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will be located at 216 Main St. The city purchased the three properties where the hotel is being constructed in 2020 and the buildings were razed that same year.

In addition to regular and suite lodging rooms, the new hotel will also offer a lounge and breakfast area with a small bar, a swimming pool, and a meeting room.

Mosinee City Administrator Jeff Gates said the company did not provide a timeline for completion but the city anticipated the first quarter of 2023.

Cobblestone Hotels, LLC is headquartered in Neenah. The hotel brand currently has 162 properties located in 29 states.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum sell out in 1 day
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Stratford man sentenced to life in 2020 murder; eligible for parole in 35 years
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway
Impact100 and Childcaring Incorporated to host "Superhero Celebration" Wednesday.
Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Inc. to host ‘Super Hero Celebration’ Wednesday
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward