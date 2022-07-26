News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to offer ticket to Wisconsin Valley Fair

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin (FILE)
Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin (FILE)(weau)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People who donate blood July 26 – 28 through Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will receive a ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau.

A mobile donation drive is Tuesday-Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Weston Lanes. It’s located at 5902 Schofield Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or by visiting online Versiti.org/WI.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is Aug. 2 – 7 at Marathon Park. All attempting donors will also receive a limited edition “heART of Community” t-shirt featuring artwork from artist Brad Bernard.

The donation process, including registration and testing, takes about an hour. Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood.

People can donate whole blood every 56 days, or six times a year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum sell out in 1 day
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Stratford man sentenced to life in 2020 murder; eligible for parole in 35 years
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

Main Street roadwork in Mosinee
DOT expects roadwork in downtown Mosinee to be finished by Aug. 19
Cobblestone Hotel
Work underway for new hotel in Mosinee
Potato recipe July 26
Impress at your next summer potluck with these recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway