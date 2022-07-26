Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin to offer ticket to Wisconsin Valley Fair

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - People who donate blood July 26 – 28 through Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin will receive a ticket to the Wisconsin Valley Fair in Wausau.

A mobile donation drive is Tuesday-Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Weston Lanes. It’s located at 5902 Schofield Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate blood by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or by visiting online Versiti.org/WI.

The Wisconsin Valley Fair is Aug. 2 – 7 at Marathon Park. All attempting donors will also receive a limited edition “heART of Community” t-shirt featuring artwork from artist Brad Bernard.

The donation process, including registration and testing, takes about an hour. Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood.

People can donate whole blood every 56 days, or six times a year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.