Suspects wanted in theft of rare coin

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in the theft of a rare coin.

The suspects are accused of stealing a gold coin from an antique store in the village of Denmark on Monday, July 25.

The 1908 St. Gaudens twenty-dollar gold coin is worth an estimated $4,250 (see photo below).

The store was not identified.

The sheriff’s office says the thieves used distraction and sleight of hand techniques. A statewide alert was issued because their methods are consistent with other organized group thefts in the area before, and theft groups “tend to travel and target multiple locations in a relatively short period of time.”

If you have information, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-391-7450.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

