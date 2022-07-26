Sam Hauser returns to Stevens Point to host basketball camp

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH standout and current Celtics forward Sam Hauser returned to his hometown Monday and Tuesday, giving young kids in the area a chance to sharpen their abilities. The ‘Sam Hauser Basketball Camp’ hosted two days of basketball at SPASH, with Hauser as the camp director.

“I just had an idea one day, ‘Why don’t I have a camp?’ said Hauser. “I’ve always liked camp growing up and so I thought why not try and run one.”

Boys from grades five through twelve were able to sign up for the camp. Hauser was not alone in his coaching. He was joined by his brother and Michigan State standout Joey Hauser, former SPASH star, Wisconsin Badger, and Valpo guard Trevor Anderson, former Badger running back and Amherst Falcon Garrett Groshek, and more.

“I just think it’s important to have different basketball minds help out and be hands-on,” said Hauser. “Being hands-on is perfect because you want to make sure they’re doing things the right way and lead them in the right direction. I think they’re doing a great job and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to work with.”

The Hauser brothers and Anderson dominated while at SPASH, winning multiple state titles and gaining statewide acclaim. Sam still feels a unique sense of pride every time he walks back into that gymnasium.

“Some of the basketball memories we’ve had have happened in this gym,” said Hauser. “Going to high school is some of the best years of our lives, so we can’t complain about coming back here and playing a little pick-up or working a camp.”

It’s been a busy summer for Hauser. He and the Celtics won the Eastern Conference before falling in the NBA Finals to Golden State. Just a few short weeks later, Hauser signed a new three-year deal, worth $6 million to stay with the team. Right after that, Hauser went to Las Vegas to play for Boston in the Summer League. It’s been an entire year of milestones and growth, but for Hauser, that’s exactly how he’d prefer it.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year, honestly,” said Hauser. “So much has happened. I’m blessed that it’s happened. It was just a product of the work I put in and staying ready for opportunities when they were there so so many things happened. It’s hard to put into words really. I haven’t really had a break for a whole year, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hauser and the Celtics reload with plenty of talent for a new season that begins late this fall. Hauser knows he can be a factor on the team and looks forward to contributing where he can.

“I would love to try and work my way into the rotation,” said Hauser. “We have a lot of veteran guys, so that may not be the easiest path, but that’s a big-time goal. “Even if I don’t make the rotation, I’ll be ready. Overall, I’ll just be taking it a day at a time and enjoying where I’m at. This last year, I didn’t really have a chance to soak it all in so just going to keep trying to enjoy the moment for this upcoming year.”

Hauser said the camp was a success and appreciated the turnout and support, particularly from Len Dudas Motors. For more information on the camp, visit here.

