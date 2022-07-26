News and First Alert Weather App
Mayo Clinic named best hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report

Mayo Clinic
Mayo Clinic(KTTC)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic has been named the best hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report for the seventh consecutive year.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the publication is known as a global authority when it comes to grading hospitals. It’s been evaluating them for 33 years.

Researchers evaluate how hospitals perform in more than 30 medical and surgical services. They look at factors like survival rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

More than 4,000 hospitals across the country were evaluated and in virtually every specialty, Mayo Clinic ranked in the top 10%.

“The top 50 are basically the top 1% of all hospitals in each specialty,” Chief of Health Analysis and U.S. News Managing Editor Ben Harder said. “We look at cancer, we look at cardiovascular disease, we look at orthopedics. In virtually every single specialty, Mayo Clinic ranked in the top ten in the country. So, it’s not just the top 1%. It’s the echelon of the top 1%. Which means is that essentially every service that we evaluate and we are able to help patients make a decision, Mayo Clinic performed very well.”

Coming in behind Mayo Clinic is Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and NYU Langone.

Click here for the full report.

