News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Mallards edge out Chucks in back-and-forth affair

Nik Levensteins belted his fourth homer of the year in the 9-7 loss
By Ben Helwig
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wausau’s first game at Athletic Park since July 15, the Woodchucks succumbed to the Madison Mallards in a back-and-forth contest Monday night.

The Chucks bats took a while to heat up, not scoring until the sixth. Madison used the dry spell to tally four early runs, including a solo home run by Chad McCann in the fourth.

Wausau got the scoring going in the sixth thanks to a Nik Levensteins two-run home run before scoring runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball.

However, the Mallards struck right back. They scored five runs in the top of the seventh to build a big lead. The Chucks battled back but ultimately fell short, losing 9-7.

Wausau now goes back on the road Tuesday night, completing the home-and-home with Madison. The first pitch of that contest is 6:35 p.m. from Warner Park.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Edwards Dam
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Lightning strikes Stevens Point home sparking a fire
Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep
Madison Mallards Vs Woodchucks 7/25/2022
Madison Mallards Vs Woodchucks 7/25/2022
Bradley Comer rips a double in a game at the College World Series in June.
Former Hodag, current Pointer Bradley Comer continues busy summer with Woodchucks
REPORT: Packers extend LaFleur, Gutekunst, Ball