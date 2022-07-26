Mallards edge out Chucks in back-and-forth affair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wausau’s first game at Athletic Park since July 15, the Woodchucks succumbed to the Madison Mallards in a back-and-forth contest Monday night.

The Chucks bats took a while to heat up, not scoring until the sixth. Madison used the dry spell to tally four early runs, including a solo home run by Chad McCann in the fourth.

Wausau got the scoring going in the sixth thanks to a Nik Levensteins two-run home run before scoring runs on a wild pitch and a passed ball.

However, the Mallards struck right back. They scored five runs in the top of the seventh to build a big lead. The Chucks battled back but ultimately fell short, losing 9-7.

Wausau now goes back on the road Tuesday night, completing the home-and-home with Madison. The first pitch of that contest is 6:35 p.m. from Warner Park.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.