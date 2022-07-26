Impress at your next summer potluck with these recipes from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sarah Agena from the Wisconsin Potato Growers Association stopped by the NewsChannel 7 Studios Tuesday to share some recipes that are sure to impress at your next summer potluck.

There’s no need to heat up your kitchen during these hot Wisconsin days. Next time you’re invited to a summer potluck, try That’s Amore! Potatoes. Red potatoes seasoned with Italian seasoning and studded with pepperoni, mozzarella, basil, tomatoes and chiles will definitely be a crowd favorite.

Ingredients

2 lbs red potatoes washed and cut into ¼-inch rounds

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp Italian seasoning

1 tsp crushed red chili flakes

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper freshly ground

8 oz pepperoni slices

¾ cup part skim shredded mozzarella

¼ cup fresh basil ½ Tbsp dried basil can be substituted if desired

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. This can also be done on a grill preheated to 400°F. If cooking outdoors without a thermometer and over an open flame, cook time may vary slightly.

Place the potatoes onto a large square of aluminum foil. Drizzle the potatoes and tomatoes with the olive oil and season with the Italian seasoning, crushed red chili flakes, salt and pepper.

Wrap the foil around the food by creating an envelope-style fold over the top and rolling the edges up . This will make it easier to check the contents of the packet and will make for easy serving.

Place the foil pouch into the oven or over the campfire on a grate. Allow the packet to cook for about 25 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. It’s important to rotate the foil packet around the heat from time to time to prevent scorching.

To finish the dish, top the potatoes and tomatoes with the shredded mozzarella cheese and place back on the heat to allow the cheese to melt. Layer the pepperoni on top and sprinkle with basil before serving.

Summer Potato Vegetable Ratatouille is the perfect way to use the overabundance of garden vegetables. A warm medley of multi-colored petite potatoes and vegetables roasted with fresh aromatic herbs over garlicky marinara sauce topped with sweet basil will be a hit at any family meal.

Ingredients

1 lb red and purple potatoes

1 zucchini

1 yellow squash

2 Japanese eggplant

2 large Roma tomatoes

¼ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp salt

1 Tbsp black pepper

1 Tbsp Thyme chopped

1 Tbsp Oregano chopped

1 Tbsp Rosemary chopped

2 Tbsp garlic minced

½ cup marinara sauce

¼ cup Basil

Instructions

Gather all ingredients and equipment needed.

Slice potatoes in ⅛-inch circles and slice all other vegetables in ¼-inch circles and place in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil, add minced garlic, thyme, oregano, rosemary, salt and black pepper and gently toss until vegetables are coated.

In a baking pan, ladle marinara sauce and spread it evenly across the bottom of the bakin gpan, shingle marinated vegetables alternately over marinara sauce until the whole baking pan is covered with vegetables. Place baking pan in over heated to 400°F for 20 minutes. Remove baking pan and let cool slightly.

Top with basil leaves and serve family style.

