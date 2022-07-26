Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Inc. to host ‘Super Hero Celebration’ Wednesday

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Incorporated are putting on a “Superhero Celebration” at Doepke Park on Wednesday.

Impact100 is helping celebrate the event for Childcaring Inc. as the organization is one of Impact100′s Merit Grant winners. The superhero celebration is hosted by members of the organizations and people from the community can learn more about one another.

“One of our primary goals and Impact100 Greater Wausau is to educate our members about the work that local nonprofits are doing because they are really the organizations that have their boots on the ground and know exactly what they need in order to transform our community. And so the more we can bring members of Impact100 together with members of nonprofits, the more I think we’ll know about the issues and concerns that face members of our community. And we’ll have more information about what we can do to hopefully alleviate those problems,” Vice President of Impact100 Greater Wausau, Margy Stahr said.

Those who go to the event will be making “superhero kits.” The kits will be for children who will participate in the ‘LENA Grow’ project that Childcaring Inc. will be starting with the money it received from the Merit Grant, which was $19,000.

Stahr said she is excited to see members of Impact100 and people within the community at the event Wednesday.

“I think this event actually is really a fun way for children to be engaged to a lot of our members do have children at home. And so I think this was a great event where children can be present. I’m also hoping that lots of people who are interested in learning more about impact 100 will come out so that we can tell our story and help connect them with our work and the work of Childcaring Inc.”

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, at Doepke Park. The park is located at 2200 S Mountain Rd, Wausau, WI. 54401.

