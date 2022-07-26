Green Bay Police launch review of officer shoving AJ Dillon during soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department has launched a review of the incident in which an officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon during Saturday’s soccer match at Lambeau Field.

The department says the Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division is conducting the review.

“It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon,” reads a statement from the department.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said the incident is unfortunate, but he stands by Dillon who said it was a misunderstanding.

Dillon was attending the match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City when he went out on the field during a weather delay. He was attempting to do a Lambeau Leap when an officer pulled on his jersey and shoved him. Dillon was then given the go-ahead to do the leap.

Dillon tweeted that the incident was a miscommunication. He said security guards escorted him down the field and he assumed that was not communicated to the officer.

Packers fan Joel LeGrande commends Dillon for his response, saying “I think AJ Dillon handled it very professionally by saying he supports the police...it was a quirk incident, you know, he had a red jersey on...so it didn’t look like, if he had a Packers jersey on they might have questioned him, ‘Are you a Packer?’, but I think he was a professional about it.”

“The push, that part was disappointing, but they are also trying to keep fans safe,” said Packers fan Scott Terry. “If they didn’t recognize him, he’s doing his job and making sure everyone was safe, that none of the fans get hurt, cause you know AJ Dillon is 247 pounds of pure muscle, one of those quads could kill me, but they were doing their job, AJ recognized it with miscommunication and they seem to be alright with it.”

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 https://t.co/xCKPhoJlWK — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.