First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, but a mostly dry forecast

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few degrees warmer Tuesday featuring a touch of humidity. Mostly sunny skies to start the day, but increasing clouds into the late afternoon. Turning cloudy and wet by the early evening hours as a cold front moves through the region.

Mostly sunny for much of Tuesday, but turning clouds and wet this evening (WSAW)

Highs near 80, and dry for much of the day. Rain showers move in from the west in Northern Wisconsin after 5 PM and will slide east through the Northwoods. A few rumbles of thunder may be possible and some rain may track as far south as HWY 29. Moderate rain amounts expected to stay in the Northwoods.

Rain showers and a possible thunderstorms in the Northwoods Tuesday evening (WSAW)

Scattered showers possible after midnight Wednesday. Moderate rainfall may be possible for areas along and south of HWY 29. Wet weather will end before Wednesday morning commute.

A few scattered rain showers possible in some spots after Midnight (WSAW)

Minor rain accumulations for much of the area, but some spots in the Northwoods and South of HWY 10 may accumulate less than a half-inch (WSAW)

Sun along with some clouds Wednesday and a chance for an afternoon sprinkle or light rain. Though, plan for dry conditions in most areas. Highs a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s. Even cooler on Thursday with highs back into the low 70s. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

