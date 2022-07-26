Enbridge solar farms to be constructed in Portage, Adams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enbridge announced Tuesday that construction is underway for two solar farms in both Portage and Adams.

The company stated that the two projects combined will create 20 megawatts of solar energy that will be used to help power its Wisconsin Liquids Pipeline. This system transports crude oil that is then refined to fuel transportation and provide raw materials to create products.

The solar arrays are part of the company’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which Enbridge Chief Sustainability Officer Pete Sheffield said includes reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“The Portage and Adams solar projects are part of a broader program that Enbridge has underway to supply our pipeline operations with renewable electricity,” Sheffield said.

The solar farms at the Adams and Portage pump stations mark the fourth and fifth solar projects the company is working on. It noted there are at least three more that will be started by the end of the year.

Enbridge added that it has sanctioned developing 13 solar self-power projects in all, which will help produce 110 megawatts of clean energy. That’s the equivalent of powering 26,600 households with clean energy.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.