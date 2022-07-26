Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau presented re-structuring ideas to the Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee Monday that would make downtown more of a destination for the community.

With the mall gone, the Wausau City Planning Commission says the area should have more of a plaza-type feel.

They showed examples in cities like Chicago, Seattle and Philadelphia.

“The general idea being to create the original city grid that was destroyed in 1980 when the mall was first built,” said Assistant City Planner Andrew Lynch.

They’re proposing what’s called a “flush street” design that eliminates curbs, but still has boundaries for driving, walking and dining areas.

“As a pedestrian or as a cyclist you should feel much more comfortable with slower speeds generally – have more space for cafes or outdoor events,” Lynch said.

Parallel parking as opposed to angle-in parking will make it safer for people on foot or bike.

The plan re-structures Washington street and expands Second and Third streets with areas connecting them to keep clear of cars.

“Connecting third and second there’s an easement, so that would not be a street, that would be more of a path,” Lynch said.

The commission presented detailed renderings of how the new downtown could potentially look, but say tweaks to make things work for everyone are not out of the picture.

“More detail and plans are coming as far as where exactly things would go, where outlets would go,” Lynch said.

The bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee had a positive reaction to the plan. They also liked that the plan allows for two-way traffic, making travelling in the downtown area easier.

