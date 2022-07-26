DOT expects roadwork in downtown Mosinee to be finished by Aug. 19

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Improvements on Main Street in Mosinee are expected to be finished within the next month.

Work on Main Street, which is also Highway 153, began in early May. Crews will replace the roadway pavement between Rangeline Road and Novak Street and resurface the pavement between Novak Street and Water Street.

Improvements also included replacing deteriorated curb and gutter and storm sewer structures, replacing curb ramps, replacing the traffic signal equipment, and adding a right-turn signal for the right turn from Highway 153 (4th Street) onto eastbound Highway153 (Main Street) at the 4th Street and Main Street intersection.

New sidewalk will also be constructed between Rangeline Road and Novak Street, on the north side of Highway 153, and city water services, on the south and east sides of WIS 153, between Rangeline Road and Fremont Street will be replaced.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation anticipates work will be finished by Aug. 19.

