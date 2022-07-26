News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Congressional candidate Van Orden visits Eau Claire Monday

Derrick Van Orden’s visit was to learn more about how inflation is impacting businesses in the 3rd Congressional District.
Listening session with Derrick Van Orden
Listening session with Derrick Van Orden
By WEAU 13 News and Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican 3rd Congressional District candidate Derrick Van Orden held a listening session with small business owners in Eau Claire Monday.

Van Orden, who held the listening session at Chick-A-Dee’s Family Restaurant, is running to fill Democratic Congressman Ron Kind’s seat in Congress. Kind announced in August he will not seek re-election.

Van Orden said he wanted to hear more about how business owners are doing in a time when inflation is at 40-year highs. Van Orden said his plan to help stabilize the economy is to help the U.S. become more energy independent.

“When I go around the district and I’m speaking to people, I hear three things: gas, groceries and grandchildren,” Van Orden said. “When people can’t afford to fill up a gas tank and a grocery cart on the same day in the United States of America, that’s a problem. And it wasn’t like that 18 months ago.”

The partisan primary in Wisconsin is on August 9. Van Orden is running unopposed as a Republican. He will face the winner of the Democratic primary, which includes state Sen. Brad Pfaff of Onalaska, who is endorsed by Kind, Eau Claire businesswoman Rebecca Cooke, retired pediatrician Dr. Mark Neumann of La Crosse and former CIA officer Deb McGrath of Menomonie, in the general election on November 8.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum sell out in 1 day
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Stratford man sentenced to life in 2020 murder; eligible for parole in 35 years
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Former President Trump to rally for Wisconsin governor candidate Michels
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY file photo)
Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate
Report: Need tighter security for Wisconsin election workers
Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"