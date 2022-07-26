Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway

VINLAND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating semi crash that results in the death of an 8-month-old baby.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, a semi traveling south on I-41 veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house at Green Valley Road. The location is in the town of Vinland. It is north of Oshkosh.

A baby boy inside the home was killed as a result.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Green Valley Road was closed between State Highway 76 and County Highway GG for over 10 hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

