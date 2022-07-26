News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Baby killed in Winnebago County after semi veers off highway

A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on...
A semi went off I-41 and struck an occupied house on Green Valley Rd. in Winnebago County on July 25, 2022(WBAY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINLAND, Wis. (WSAW) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is investigating semi crash that results in the death of an 8-month-old baby.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, a semi traveling south on I-41 veered off the interstate through a fence line. The semi crossed a frontage road and hit an occupied house at Green Valley Road. The location is in the town of Vinland. It is north of Oshkosh.

A baby boy inside the home was killed as a result.

The driver of the semi was identified as a 63-year-old Little Chute man. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Green Valley Road was closed between State Highway 76 and County Highway GG for over 10 hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office received help from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Neenah Police Department, Menasha Police Department, Town of Vinland Fire Department, Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, ThedaStar Air Medical, Wisconsin Public Service, Fox Cities Victim Crisis Response Team, Winnebago County Highway Department, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

ICopyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets on sale for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum
Janet Bewley (D-Mason)
Mother, child dead after crash involving Wisconsin state senator
Jared Carl, 20, booking photo
Stratford man sentenced to life in 2020 murder; eligible for parole in 35 years
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

Latest News

Impact100 and Childcaring Incorporated to host "Superhero Celebration" Wednesday.
Impact100 Greater Wausau and Childcaring Inc. to host ‘Super Hero Celebration’ Wednesday
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep
Mall lot
Downtown Wausau plan takes step forward
Credit: EAA AirVenture website
Longtime EAA President Tom Poberezny dies as AirVenture 2022 kicks off