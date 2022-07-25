Tom Nelson suspends campaign for U.S Senate

OUTAGAIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senate candidate and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has suspended his campaign.

Nelson made the announcement via Twitter on Monday morning saying: “Today I am suspending my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I am so thankful for the work that we have done and the movement we have built. On August 9th, Wisconsin will choose a progressive champion to be our nominee. Let’s go @TheOtherMandela!”

In the tweet and in a video, Nelson endorsed Lt. Governor Mandela Barns who is running for U.S Senate. Right now, the seat is being held by Republican Ron Johnson.

“We ran out of money. Better to consolidate the progressive vote and send a working class kid to DC,” said Nelson in a tweet.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry have been leading recent polls.

Other democrats running: State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and millennial action project founder & former CEO Steven Olikara.

