Tickets on sale for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum

(WBAY Staff)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets for The Polar Express Train Ride at the National Railroad Museum in Green Bay will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

The museum will host 40 shows from Nov.18 to Dec. 11. The event typically sells out. The Polar Express is a magical re-creation of the classic children’s story. Before the show, people can stroll among the decorated trees in the Festival of Trees, explore the full-size trains, or play games. The show begins with the hot chocolate dance. There is also a reading of the Polar Express book. The conductor will then call “All Aboard,” inviting guests to ride the Polar Express to the North Pole.

Tickets will only be available through Ticket Star in these ways: 1) Visit ticketstaronline.com; 2) Call Ticket Star at 800-895-0071 or 920-494-3401; 3) Visit the Ticket Star box office at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Drive, Green Bay.

Tickets are not available at the National Railroad Museum or the National Railroad Museum website.

Details about The Polar Express Train Ride are available at nationalrrmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride.

