Stratford man sentenced to life in 2020 murder; eligible for parole in 35 years

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 21-year-old man convicted of killing another young man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

Jared Carl pleaded guilty last winter to first-degree intentional homicide. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed but were considered as part of his sentencing. He will be eligible for parole in 35 years.

The body of Christian ‘Chris’ Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29, 2020 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer by a fur trapper. Authorities said foul play was evident. Detectives then asked for the public’s help locating Schauer’s vehicle as they believed the homicide suspect might have had it.

On Feb. 5, 2021 investigators found the car near Stratford thanks to a tip from the public. Jared Carl, then 19, was arrested for possession of stolen property related to the homicide along with drug and weapons charges.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the murder and allegedly helped conceal Schauer’s vehicle. Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on to first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Shawn Carl is charged with falsifying information and obstructing an officer. His trial is scheduled to begin in February 2023.

Benson was sentenced for her role in May. She was sentenced to four years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.

A fourth suspect, Steven Crandall is also charged. Investigators said Crandall asked to speak with investigators last January while in custody in the Wood County Jail. According to court documents, Crandall said he was offering $5,000 to have Schauer killed. He told investigators Schauer had stolen prescription pills that Crandall had intended to sell. Crandall is expected to enter a plea to his charges on Tuesday.

