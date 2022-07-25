REPORT: Packers extend LaFleur, Gutekunst, Ball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers reportedly agreed to contract extensions with head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst and salary cap expert Russ Ball this offseason, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting.

As Murphy indicated with his quote, a league source confirmed that LaFleur, Gutekunst and Ball all did contract extensions this offseason and will be part of the organization for years to come. https://t.co/5kWM6UcdZq — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2022

At the Packers’ annual shareholders meeting on Monday, Murphy wouldn’t confirm the report, instead saying, “I will just say that I am confident that not only Matt, but Brian and Russ Ball will continue to be employees for years to come.”

Matt LaFleur has led the Packers on the sideline since 2019, leading the team to an NFL record 39 wins in his first three seasons.

Gutekunst has been at the helm of the front office since 2018, but he’s been in the Packers organization since 1998. Russ Ball has help the team finesse the salary cap for the last decade, ensuring the team could keep key pieces while staying under the salary threshold.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.