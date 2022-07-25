News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Pop-up splash pad event planned Thursday in Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for a cool way to cool down can visit the 400 Block in Wausau on Thursday. The Wausau Fire Department will bring an engine and hook it up to a fire hydrant from 4-6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Attendees should wear a swimsuit and water shoes.

The 400 Block is located at 401 N. 3rd Ave. across from the Grand Theater.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Edwards Dam
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Lightning strikes Stevens Point home sparking a fire
Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Latest News

Paul Bunyan Fest (FILE)
Details released for 41st annual Paul Bunyan Fest in Eagle River
Arts Council
Arts Council of South Wood County releases details on upcoming season
This weekend in central Wisconsin
Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin
Over the last three months alone, several large community conversations gathering chambers of...
Community conversation about child care challenges