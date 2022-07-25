Pop-up splash pad event planned Thursday in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families looking for a cool way to cool down can visit the 400 Block in Wausau on Thursday. The Wausau Fire Department will bring an engine and hook it up to a fire hydrant from 4-6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and is free of charge. Attendees should wear a swimsuit and water shoes.

The 400 Block is located at 401 N. 3rd Ave. across from the Grand Theater.

