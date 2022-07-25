News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police chief in Mississippi fired after recorded racist remarks

By Quentin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A former Lexington police chief is out of a job after the board of aldermen voted to remove him on a narrow vote.

At a special meeting Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to oust embattled Chief Sam Dobbins, days after an expletive-laced, racist recording said to be him was made public.

The board almost immediately went into executive session, where they were for more than an hour.

Investigator Charles Henderson has been named interim chief.

Dobbins has yet to respond to WLBT’s request for comment.

Robert Lee Hooker, a former officer with Lexington, made the roughly 16-minute recording.

He said the recording is a conversation between him and Dobbins that happened back in April.

GRAPHIC WARNING: An edited copy of the recording can be heard below. Listener discretion is advised.

A former Lexington police officer says he recorded Chief Sam Dobbins in a racist, expletive-filled rant. Dobbins was fired by the board of aldermen Wednesday.

A man on the recording, who Hooker says is Dobbins, used numerous expletives and multiple racial epithets/derogatory terms, and bragged about shooting one suspect at least 119 times.

Hooker resigned from the department last week, citing a toxic work environment.

Lexington Mayor Robin McCrory did not want to be interviewed but said the leaked audio led to Dobbins’ termination.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Edwards Dam
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Madison boy struck by lightning in Sauk County
Lightning strikes Stevens Point home sparking a fire
Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say
Texas authorities report that 22 people have been indicted in a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities bust multi-million-dollar drug operation with ties to Mexican drug cartels

Latest News

A New York bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon, and it was caught on camera.
Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Some schools hit hard by COVID-19 make few changes for new year
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
Study: Millennials didn’t stray far from where they grew up
The pope visits Canada on a "penitential pilgrimage." (CNN/Library and Archives Canada/Manitoba...
Pope Francis visits Canada to apologize for school abuses
A New York Bishop was robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon and it was caught on camera.
Bishop robbed at gunpoint while delivering sermon