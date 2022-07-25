Mauston Police investigating death of pedestrian hit by train

MAUSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mauston Police Department is investigating the death of a person who was struck by a train over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chief Michael Zilisch said the investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released when it is available. The victim died at the scene.

All railroad crossings in Mauston, except for the one at North Road, were closed for several hours afterward.

The Mauston Fire Department, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation.

