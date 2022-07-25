Former Hodag, current Pointer Bradley Comer continues busy summer with Woodchucks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a busy summer for Bradley Comer. The Rhinelander grad helped UW-Stevens Point advance to their first College World Series since 2015. After a brief period to recoup, Comer was itching to get back on the diamond.

“I asked Nat, our head coach that I wanted to play for the Woodchucks and if he could reach out to them,” said Comer. “Two days later I got a text from Corey (Woodchucks field manager) saying, ‘Hear you want to play some ball this summer, we’d love to have you.’

Comer joined the team on July 11. He’s appeared in just two games as of Monday but knows he’ll get more reps soon. For him, the goal was to face a different level of competition.

“I just wanted some work with the wood bat,” said Comer. “There’s a different tempo of a game. It’s a faster pace. The guys are throwing harder. Guys are hitting it harder. Just that all-around game it’s a little more fast-paced.”

Comer notched an RBI double and a run scored in game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Dock Spiders. Having graduated from Rhinelander and played in Stevens Point for several years, Comer takes pride in being one of the few local guys on a diverse Wausau roster.

“It’s awesome. They’re always asking, ‘How far is this away? How far is that away?’ said Comer. “That was ready to meet the guys right away because they know I’m the local guy. That was awesome.”

Even though he’s sporting a Woodchucks uniform, for the time being, Comer is already antsy waiting for his next season with the Pointers, looking to build on the College World Experience trip of last year.

“I can’t wait to start,” said Comer. “We got younger guys that are going to step up and they’re going to fill their roles pretty well.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.