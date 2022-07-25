News and First Alert Weather App
Fishing Inspires Special Hearts host their 2nd fishing event

Non- profit organization teaches children with different abilities to fish
Fishing Inspires Special Hearts fishing event at Mystic Ponds Estate
Fishing Inspires Special Hearts fishing event at Mystic Ponds Estate(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Fishing Inspires Special Hearts, or FISH, hosted its second fishing event for children with different abilities on Sunday.

FISH gives children with special needs the chance to get hands-on and catch fish. The event allows anglers to get outdoors and experience the thrill of fishing.

“It is about taking kids out who have a wide variety of different abilities out fishing for the day,” said Alexis Wright, one of the co-founders of FISH.

The founders wanted to share their love for the sport of fishing with the special anglers.

“We love working with kids with a wide variety of different abilities. We love fishing. I grew up a big fisherman,” said Travis Wright.

50 volunteers and 20 special anglers gathered at Mystic Ponds Estate to cast their lines.

“Each kid is paired up with a volunteer and then from there they can go do games, activities, crafts, or they can have a bunch of fun fishing and catching fish,” said Travis Wright.

Sue and John Kranski brought their daughter, Brooklyn, out to fish with the non-profit for the second year.

“It’s just wonderful. When you feel that, just grabbing on the pole and you just know there’s something there. The reeling it in and being anxious to know what it is and how big it is,” said Sue Kranski.

The founders said they’re happy to provide the opportunity for kids to be special anglers for a day.

“And it’s just so cool to see everything come together because it would be possible without our donors, our kids, and our volunteers,” said Alexis Wright.

Fishing Inspires Special Hearts said their goal is to keep the annual tradition growing and to make the event bigger every year.

