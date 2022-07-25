First Alert Weather: A stretch of pleasant weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies and comfortable conditions to start the work week Monday. Forecast highs will stay near or below our monthly average for much of the week.

A pleasant and comfy forecast is ahead for the start of the week (WSAW)

A cool start to Monday with sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight low near 60s with some clouds. Increasing clouds for Tuesday with skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon. A touch of humidity is expected, but conditions won’t be muggy. Highs near 80. An approaching cold front could push in a few scattered sprinkles or light rain showers during the evening hours. Later in the night, a brief shower or storm will move through portions of the area north of HWY 29.

A chance for some scattered light rain to occur in some spots north of HWY 29 Tuesday evening (WSAW)

A brief shower or storm is possible early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front moving in (WSAW)

Sun along with some clouds Wednesday and a chance of scattered showers. Highs a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s. Even cooler on Thursday with highs back into the mid-70s. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

