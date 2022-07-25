News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: A stretch of pleasant weather

A brief rain shower possible overnight Tuesday. Staying mainly cool and sunny.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunny skies and comfortable conditions to start the work week Monday. Forecast highs will stay near or below our monthly average for much of the week.

A pleasant and comfy forecast is ahead for the start of the week
A pleasant and comfy forecast is ahead for the start of the week

A cool start to Monday with sunny skies. Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid-70s. Overnight low near 60s with some clouds. Increasing clouds for Tuesday with skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon. A touch of humidity is expected, but conditions won’t be muggy. Highs near 80. An approaching cold front could push in a few scattered sprinkles or light rain showers during the evening hours. Later in the night, a brief shower or storm will move through portions of the area north of HWY 29.

A chance for some scattered light rain to occur in some spots north of HWY 29 Tuesday evening
A chance for some scattered light rain to occur in some spots north of HWY 29 Tuesday evening
A brief shower or storm is possible early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front moving in
A brief shower or storm is possible early Wednesday morning ahead of a cold front moving in

Sun along with some clouds Wednesday and a chance of scattered showers. Highs a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s. Even cooler on Thursday with highs back into the mid-70s. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

