First Alert Weather: Delightful weather to start the work week

Sunshine will be mixed with a few clouds Monday. The next risk of showers or storms is Tuesday night.
Mostly clear overnight and cool. Sunshine will be common Monday, pleasant. The next risk of showers/storms is Tuesday night.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday afternoon and night in most of North Central Wisconsin featured times of rain and scattered storms. Fortunately for a majority of the area, severe storms were limited and damage reports were far less than those that came in from southern and eastern Wisconsin. Rainfall from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning was highest in Central Wisconsin, where two rounds of rain/storms moved across the area.

Some strong winds and hail were reported in parts of the region.
Some strong winds and hail were reported in parts of the region.(WSAW)
Over 100 storm reports from Saturday into Sunday morning. Wind, hail, and funnel clouds were...
Over 100 storm reports from Saturday into Sunday morning. Wind, hail, and funnel clouds were the main issues.(WSAW)

A slight chance of a shower through sunset in the north, otherwise partly cloudy to clear tonight with lots of stars in the sky. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in the coolest spots to the low to mid 50s in much of the rest of the area.

Mainly clear and a bit cool Sunday night into Monday morning.
Mainly clear and a bit cool Sunday night into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Sunny to partly cloudy to start off the work week on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a storm later in the day or at night. Highs in the upper 70s. Sun along with some clouds Wednesday and a chance of scattered showers. Highs around 80. A bit cooler on Thursday. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

Close to average highs through late week. Warmer next weekend.
Close to average highs through late week. Warmer next weekend.(WSAW)

