Young boy from Madison struck by lightning in Sauk County

He was camping with his family when the unimaginable strike hit
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance(KTTC)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A young boy was struck by lightning while camping with his family in Mirror Lake State Park today.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Warden Mike Green told NBC15 the lightning hit a tree on their campsite which traveled into the ground through the roots of the tree and made contact with the boy.

He was sent to St. Clare hospital for treatment. The boy’s condition is currently unknown.

The details are still developing, but the warden said this is the first time he’s ever seen something like this happen.

