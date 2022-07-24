News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Strong winds damage some aircrafts at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose
High Winds tip EAA airplane on its nose(Amy Phillips)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh after severe weather moved through the area Saturday.

The director of communications, Dick Knapinski, said several people sought shelter inside the EAA Aviation museum during the storm, others stayed put on the campgrounds.

Knapinski said there are some reports of aircraft damage on Boeing Plaza, but the aircrafts parked on the field weathered the storm. He credits aircraft owners for securing the planes upon arrival. However, despite being well-tied down, he said one EAA-owned aircraft was flipped onto its nose near the EAA museum.

There are also reports of some trees and branches down in the campgrounds, along with some property and vehicle damage due to falling branches.

The strong winds damaged the AirVenture ground’s main gate and blew down several smaller exhibit tents. Knapinksi said numerous trashcans and unsecured objects were blown all over the grounds as well.

Trucks will be out on the grounds Sunday morning to remove any standing water left over from the storm.

Knapinki credits the National Weather Service for providing early notification of the storm’s path and intensity so that they could make appropriate announcements and take the right precautions to prevent further damage or injury.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Port Edwards Dam
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues
Antonio Perez
1 arrested in Portage County drug bust
Locations south of Highway 29 have the best risk of severe storms into Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather Day through Saturday Evening
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search ends after human remains found in Port Edwards
Mark Robinson Jr., 35
3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case pleads guilty to amended charges

Latest News

Lightning strike causes house fire in Stevens Point
Lightning strike causes house fire in Stevens Point
Locations south of Highway 29 have the best risk of severe storms into Saturday evening.
First Alert Weather Day through Saturday Evening
Scattered showers & storms winding down overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible south....
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast
Rain and lightning delay Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships
Lightning delays last day of Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships