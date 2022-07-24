Strong winds damage some aircrafts at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh after severe weather moved through the area Saturday.

The director of communications, Dick Knapinski, said several people sought shelter inside the EAA Aviation museum during the storm, others stayed put on the campgrounds.

Knapinski said there are some reports of aircraft damage on Boeing Plaza, but the aircrafts parked on the field weathered the storm. He credits aircraft owners for securing the planes upon arrival. However, despite being well-tied down, he said one EAA-owned aircraft was flipped onto its nose near the EAA museum.

There are also reports of some trees and branches down in the campgrounds, along with some property and vehicle damage due to falling branches.

The strong winds damaged the AirVenture ground’s main gate and blew down several smaller exhibit tents. Knapinksi said numerous trashcans and unsecured objects were blown all over the grounds as well.

Trucks will be out on the grounds Sunday morning to remove any standing water left over from the storm.

Knapinki credits the National Weather Service for providing early notification of the storm’s path and intensity so that they could make appropriate announcements and take the right precautions to prevent further damage or injury.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.