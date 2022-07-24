Lightning strikes home in Stevens Point causing a fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A family is safe after they said lightning struck their house causing a fire.

The homeowners said it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The homeowners said they heard a loud noise and saw a flash of orange light before neighbors alerted them that their house was on fire.

The Stevens Point Fire Department said upon arrival they saw smoke coming from above the garage. Lt. Victor Kedrowski said his crew went after the fire right away. He said the crew was able to put out the fire in about 30 seconds. The fire department said it took under 100 gallons of water to put out the flame.

“From witness reports showing that there was a lightning strike just before all this happened and you could see in the tree where the lightning hit the tree, knocked the bark over into the front yard arched about 25 feet across, and hit the house,” said Kedrowski.

The Stevens Point Fire Department said they usually get about two or three calls a year regarding lightning strikes.

The homeowners were at home at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

