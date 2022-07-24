News and First Alert Weather App
Lightning delays last day of Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships

By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy rain and lightning delayed the Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Champions on Saturday. The beaches of Lake Wazeecha were cleared for hours as a safety precaution.

Staff and skiers took cover to avoid the rain and bad weather.

The chief safety director of the Wisconsin Ski Federation said they have to delay ski shows for 30 minutes every time there’s lightning.

“It’s a great event. It’s unfortunate mother nature dictates what we do and what happens out here. We’ve going to protect all of our safety, all of our judges and we’re going to protect all of our skiers as well as ourselves,” said Kurtis McMillan, the chief safety director of the Wisconsin Ski Federation.

Fortunately, the rain cleared out just in time for all but one team to finish competing. That team will perform Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

