First Alert Weather: Breezy & less humid to wrap up the weekend

In the wake of a cold front, some sunshine and a bit cooler on Sunday. Chances for wet weather return later Tuesday.
Sun along with some clouds, breezy, and turning less humid.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday afternoon and night in most of North Central Wisconsin featured times of rain and scattered storms. Fortunately for a majority of the area, severe storms were limited and damage reports were far less than those that came in from southern and eastern Wisconsin. Rainfall from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning was highest in Central Wisconsin, where two rounds of rain/storms moved across the area.

Some strong winds and hail were reported in parts of the region.
Over 100 storm reports from Saturday into Sunday morning. Wind, hail, and funnel clouds were...
A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, breezy, and less humid. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s to around 80. Lots of stars in the sky tonight, along with a sliver of the moon overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in the coolest spots to the low to mid 50s in much of the rest of the area.

Sunny to partly cloudy to start off the work week on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a storm later in the day or at night. Highs in the upper 70s. Sun along with some clouds Wednesday and a chance of scattered showers. Highs around 80. A bit cooler on Thursday. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the Northwoods during the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s. A fair amount of sunshine on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and in the mid 80s on Sunday.

Some chances of showers at times from Tuesday to Thursday.
Highs for the days ahead will be closer to average.
Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

