Watson, Tonyan among 9 Packers players placed on PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers placed nine players on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of Training Camp next Wednesday.

Then players added to the list were Christian Watson, Robert Tonyan, Elgton Jenkins, Mason Crosby, Dean Lowry, Kylin Hill, Hauati Putuau, Randy Ramsey and Patrick Taylor.

Unlike during the season, players can come off the PUP list at any time during Training Camp. Training Camp starts with the first public practice on Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 am.

