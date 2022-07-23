Stevens Point relaxes rental rules for 2023 USGA Men’s Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Common Council voted unanimously Monday to lift restrictions for people who want to rent properties to tourists from June 22 to July 5 2023 during the USGA Men’s Senior Open.

Stevens Point is expecting a huge influx of people from around the world, putting a strain on accommodations available in the city and surrounding municipalities.

“We’ve got 70,000 people. Well, we don’t have 70,000 rooms, what do we do? So we worked with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, all of the area hotels, hotels outside the Stevens Point area,” said Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

To supplement that capacity Common Council President Meleesa Johnson says the city administration, the PGA, and Sentry brainstormed the idea of lifting tourist rooming restrictions for houses and apartments.

Wiza says in a month or so they’ll have step-by-step instructions on the city’s website, but if you want to start planning now, there are three steps you can prepare for.

“City Council is the final authority, so as long as the council is within the scope of the zoning code,” Johnson said.

The zoning code requires you to apply for a $15 dollar permit. “Essentially to make sure we have proper contact information in the event our police department, our fire department would need to get ahold of them, so that’d be the first requirement. The second requirement would be getting a lodging permit from the Portage County Department of Health and Human Services, make sure health codes are up to date with the respective dwelling,” Kuhn said.

Basically, that means all properties up for rent are safe and comfortable.

“We don’t want to welcome guests into the community when the ceiling is falling in or when the tap doesn’t work or a toilet isn’t working, or it doesn’t have carbon monoxide or smoke detectors,” Johnson said.

The third requirement helps out the city.

“The third is make sure they’re up to date on local lodging tax,” Kuhn said.

The tax pays for the infrastructure needed for this kind of event and helps keep tourists coming back.

Johnson had one more piece of advice before deciding to take part: talk to your neighbors and make sure they’re okay with it.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.