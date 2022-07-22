News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau ready to celebrate 150th birthday despite forecast

By WSAW Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau has plans to celebrate its 150th birthday on Saturday at Marathon Park.

the city is already thinking ahead for the First Alert Weather Day.

All of the kids activities, carnival games and business showcase will be in the exhibition building. The concerts start at noon and will still go on, rain or shine. If it gets too severe, they’ll take a pause for it to clear out.

“I have a feeling that the bands will pull in people whether it’s wet or dry,” said Jean Frankel, Executive Assistant to the mayor. “Airkraft reunions are few and far between. With Vic Ferrari doing their final tour that’s going to be another big draw. So, I have a feeling people will just come out in their rain gear and drip dry later.”

There are no other dates on the calendar. If things get to a point of cancellation, the events will not be rescheduled.

For more details on Wausau’s 150th, click here.

