Trump to visit UW-Milwaukee as part of ‘American Freedom Tour’

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Milwaukee will be the site of Donald Trump’s ‘American Freedom Tour in Wisconsin, on August 20.

The American Freedom Tour stop is scheduled for Aug. 20 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena located at 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

During the 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. event, Trump will be joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and many others.

Tickets range from $35 for general admission to $3,995 for a seat in the “Presidential Section.” According to a press release, 5,000 are seats available in the stadium.

The ‘American Freedom Tour’ website calls the event a chance to “build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”

