News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Trump to visit UW-Milwaukee as part of ‘American Freedom Tour’

Trump
Trump(MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milwaukee, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Milwaukee will be the site of Donald Trump’s ‘American Freedom Tour in Wisconsin, on August 20.

The American Freedom Tour stop is scheduled for Aug. 20 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena located at 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203.

During the 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. event, Trump will be joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, political analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sheriff Mark Lamb, and many others.

Tickets range from $35 for general admission to $3,995 for a seat in the “Presidential Section.” According to a press release, 5,000 are seats available in the stadium.

The ‘American Freedom Tour’ website calls the event a chance to “build important relationships, help promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.”

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Jurgenson and Tyrese Merriam are accused of breaking into Fleet Farm in Wausau.
Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary appear in court Thursday
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
Car reported stolen from Iola recovered in Green Bay
‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun

Latest News

gavel
No charges filed in alleged Ringle horse neglect investigation
FILE - Monkeypox
Health department reports 6 monkeypox cases in Wisconsin
Marathon Park set to host Wausau's birthday bash.
Wausau ready to celebrate 150th birthday despite forecast
The Show must go on 7/21/2022
The Show must go on 7/21/2022