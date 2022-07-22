News and First Alert Weather App
State Water Ski Show Championships return to Lake Wazeecha

2022 Waterski tournament
2022 Waterski tournament(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -- For more than 50 years the best of best waterskiers in Wisconsin have participated in the annual State Water Ski Show Championships.

The tournament is July 21-24 at Red Sands Beach in Wisconsin Rapids. The Wisconsin State Water Ski Show Championships is the largest and longest-running water ski show tournament in the world.

The tournament features 24 of Wisconsin’s best water ski show teams and 72 individual competitors all vying for a State Title and chance to qualify for the National Water Ski Show Championships.

Jordan Moon is an event committee member.

“This is the culmination of your season. As a team, you work so hard every year for this. This is the big show. This is it. This is what everybody works for. It means a lot to everybody,” said Moon.

Teams are given one hour to put on their best theme performance for the thousands of spectators. During that hour spectators watch human pyramids, barefooters, skiers going over the jump, swivel skiers, and stage entertainment.

Division 2 and Division 3 compete on Friday. The division 1 competition will start Saturday.

Click here for a schedule of events.

