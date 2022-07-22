Rhinelander Police warn businesses of prop money in the area

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department is warning business owners about fake money circulating through the area.

The bills say ‘copy’ or ‘Motion Picture...” on the back and front.

People that receive the bills should contact the police. It is not a crime to have the item, but it is illegal to pass it as legitimate money.

