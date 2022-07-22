News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander Police warn businesses of prop money in the area

Movie prop money
Movie prop money(Rhinelander Police)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department is warning business owners about fake money circulating through the area.

The bills say ‘copy’ or ‘Motion Picture...” on the back and front.

People that receive the bills should contact the police. It is not a crime to have the item, but it is illegal to pass it as legitimate money.

