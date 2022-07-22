REPORT: Brewers sign reliever Jake McGee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed left-handed reliever Jake McGee to a major-league deal, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting.

McGee was released by the San Francisco Giants on July 14 after recording a 7.16 ERA in 21.1 innings this season. Last season for the Giants, the now 35-year-old had a 2.72 ERA with 31 saves.

McGee has a career 3.64 ERA in 632 games with the Rays, Rockies, Dodgers and Giants. He has 79 career saves who in his 13th MLB seasons.

