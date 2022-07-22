No charges filed in alleged Ringle horse neglect investigation

RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has completed an investigation into the reported mistreatment of a horse in the Town of Ringle.

According to a press release, the investigation found no signs of neglect, and the horse is receiving proper and adequate medical attention.

Photos of the horse posted to social media showed an injury to the horse’s rear-left leg that looks bloody in nature. Instead, the Sheriff’s office said the injury is consistent with a cut from barbed wire fencing, an injury common to animals within that type of setting. A local veterinarian said a salve being used to treat the injury is red in color.

The sheriff’s office said the owner who is known to take in rescue or injured horses provides proper medical attention and will continue to administer the bandages and salve.

The veterinarian has prescribed additional antibiotics and will follow up in a few days to continue monitoring the injury.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.