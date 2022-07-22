More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday.

“Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.

For the past two days, they’ve continued to find more bones, which they still believe belong to the same person.

“You know, we’re probably getting up to about 70 to 80% of it. A lot of the larger bones we have found, but we’re still missing a few that we need to find,” Becker said.

Divers searched the area Wednesday, and on Thursday, dogs were brought in to explore the shoreline and rock formations.

“Today we had several canine units come in, cadaver units, and they search for skeletons or human remains or anything like that, so we did a lot of searching today with that,” Becker said.

They’re getting guidance from a forensic anthropologist from UW Oshkosh but are relying on the Wood County coroner for identification.

“We don’t know 100% if it’s male or female yet, but the more that we’re collecting, we’ll be confident to answer that really soon,” said Becker.

The area is still an active crime scene, so people are asked to stay away for now, and current conditions make it unsafe for boating or fishing.

“As the water level gets lower here, it’s dangerous. It’s not an area to be out doing any recreation right now. There’s a lot of muck, and there’s still a strong current in there,” Becker said.

Other than some long underwear and one boot they haven’t found any other identifiable clothing. Sheriff Becker says he’s hopeful they will be able to match dental records with the jawbone soon.

