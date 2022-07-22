Gubernatorial Republican Primary Debate to air Sunday on WZAW-TV

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - FOX WZAW will broadcast the Gubernatorial Republican primary debate on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m.

TMJ4 in Milwaukee is hosting the debate at Marquette’s Varsity Theater. The debate will be co-moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims.

Three candidates have been confirmed for the July 24 Governor debate: Former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, Michels Corporation co-owner Tim Michels, and State. Rep. Tim Ramthun.

Wisconsin’s primary election is on Aug. 9.

Viewers can submit questions ahead of the debates through WTMJ’s website. Click here to submit a question.

