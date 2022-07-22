Grilling with Sunrise 7: Shrimp Tacos

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gary Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market says shrimp is best when grilled.

To prove it, he stopped by Sunrise 7 Friday morning to share a recipe for Shrimp Tacos.

The ingredients include:

1 lb. raw peeled and deveined shrimp

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

Tortilla shrimp sauce

16 oz sour cream

1 packet of fajita seasoning (about 1.2 oz.)

1 squeeze of lime

tortilla shells

Then your typical taco toppings

shredded cheddar cheese

shredded lettuce

diced tomatoes or salsa

or

Nontraditional taco toppings

coleslaw

In a large bowl, mix your shrimp, olive oil, garlic powder, and chili powder. Set aside

Then, in a separate bowl, mix your sour cream, fajita seasoning and lime.

Place your shrimp on your medium to medium-hot preheated grill (about 375) and flip after grilling for about 2 minutes. Grill an additional 2 minutes, or until shrimp reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Shrimp should turn pink in color.

Place your tortilla shells on the grill to warm them up. Spread your tortilla shrimp sauce on your tortilla shell. Add your shrimp and desired toppings.

