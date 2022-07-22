First Alert Weather Day Saturday afternoon & evening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday. A warm front will be lifting north into Central Wisconsin Saturday morning, helping to lay the tracks for where the most likely locations will be for intense storms Saturday afternoon and evening. The morning on Saturday will start off with sunshine, fading to clouds by early to mid-afternoon. Storms are expected to move our way from the west starting around or after 3 PM. There could be one or two rounds of storms, particularly in Central Wisconsin from the afternoon into the evening in the vicinity of the warm front and ahead of the cold front, which will arrive later Saturday night around or after midnight. The Northwoods could also experience strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening, however, the risk of severe storms may not be as widespread.

The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes. Wind gusts over 60 mph are most likely in Central Wisconsin with any severe storms. In addition, hail over 1″ in size, and rain of 1-2″ with locally higher amounts of 3″+ are not out of the question, especially where storms move over the same area more than once. Keep an eye out for localized flooding due to these storms.

The storms are forecast to exit the area around or after midnight. Some clouds overnight into Sunday morning with sunshine developing during the day on Sunday.

If you have plans to be outdoors on Saturday, the morning will be the best time to complete activities or yard work. If outside, make sure you locate the nearest indoor shelter. Stay up to date on the changeable weather conditions with the First Alert Weather App, here at wsaw.com, on our social media platforms, and during our newscasts on Newschannel 7.

