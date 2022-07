MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The second phase of construction on E. 17th Street in Marshfield has begun.

E. 17th Street is closed from S. Vine Avenue to S. Maple Avenue including the S . Cedar Ave. intersection. Work is expected to last eight weeks.

The first part of the project from S. Peach Ave. to S. Vine Ave. is now open.

