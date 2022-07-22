‘Camp Shutout’, world’s largest goalkeeper camp, returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - This week, the world’s largest goalkeeper camp returned to central Wisconsin, instructing the next generation of soccer players. ‘Camp Shutout’ held its 32nd camp specifically for keepers this week at the Portage County Youth Soccer complex.

‘Camp Shutout’ traces its roots back to 1989. In its first-ever camp, there were three goalkeepers. This week, 340 keepers practiced, trained and competed in Stevens Point.

“It’s grown into a fantastic opportunity for these guys to show their skills,” said ‘Camp Shutout’ founder Stan Anderson. “Simply, they’re getting better. This is a place they come to improve.”

The camp is for ages 10-22 for both boys and girls. One of the hallmarks of the camp is that it’s specified for the goalkeeper position, something that can be underappreciated.

“We’re an under-coached, at times undervalued position that has massive importance,” said Anderson. “They should be a part of the team and not just be an outside guy or girl. They should be valued within the team, and often they are, but at the end of the day it’s an undervalued and under-coached position.”

The camp has made Stevens Point its home since 2012. Anderson said he was walking the grounds of the Portage County Youth Soccer complex and was taken back by how well-maintained it was.

“I don’t want to get too sappy here, but I’m not lying when I say, when you look around at a grass complex, you don’t find this in many places, and I’ve been all over the globe,” said Anderson. ‘To have a facility like this that is this well-maintained and this quality grass is fantastic.”

The camp started Sunday and ends Friday. Campers receive instruction from an uber-qualified staff. Experience from the coaches includes MLS, Olympics, U.S. Men’s National Team and all levels of college.

“The staff has helped build this,” said Anderson. “Even the staff that’s not here has helped create this environment. They may not be here, but their ghosts are.”

For more information on ‘Camp Shutout’, visit here.

