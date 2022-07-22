3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case pleads guilty to amended charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old Mosinee man charged in a fatal overdose case has pleaded guilty to amended counts.

Mark Robinson Jr. pleaded guilty to delivering heroin and delivering narcotics. Friday’s plea deal consolidated two open criminal cases. Initially, prosecutors charged Robinson with first-degree reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say a 30-year-old man died on Oct. 10, 2019 after purchasing heroin from Robinson and a codefendant. The codefendant, Jackie Loiselle, 38, was sentenced last fall in the case. She also reached a plea deal and was sentenced to 5 years in prison to be followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Investigators said Loiselle and Robinson purchased the heroin from Josh Huff, 41. Loiselle later sold it to the man that overdosed, prosecutors say. Huff has also already been sentenced. In January 2021, he was ordered to spend 3 years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Court documents indicate that when Loiselle contacted the overdose victim asking if he wanted to buy heroin, he had been sober for about nine months. The message triggered him into wanting the drug.

A sentencing date for Robinson has not yet been set.

