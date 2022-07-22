1 arrested in Portage County drug bust

Town of Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a drug bust in Portage County Thursday.

Antonio Perez, 36, is facing multiple charges after the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Meehan Dr in the town of Plover. During the search, investigators discovered over 35 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and further evidence of illegal distribution of drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, the estimated street value of the cocaine and marijuana seized is several thousand dollars.

Several firearms were also discovered, one of which had the serial number altered or removed. Another firearm was determined to be stolen.

Perez is currently in the Portage County Jail and will be referred to the Portage County District Attorney’s Office on several drug and gun charges.

As the investigation continues, there are additional gun-related charges anticipated against several other people who were present at the home at the time of the search.

