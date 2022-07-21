Wausau man takes plea for pothole repair to the curb

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two weeks ago Wausau resident Pat Meyer put a sign in his yard asking for the city to repair the cracking and crumbling road in front of his home. Meyer lives on East Wausau Avenue and says the street’s been in bad shape for 13 years.

“I’m a biker, and when you hit that stuff, you can have an accident,” Meyer said.

East Wausau Avenue is also Highway 52, and since it runs through the city, major overhauls fall under the state’s responsibility.

“On certain streets like connecting highways, the city’s responsible for maintenance but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is responsible for reconstruction,” said City Engineer Allen Wesolowski.

City maintenance includes things like filling potholes and overlays of less than two inches. Sometimes that isn’t enough to fix the problems.

“The biggest issue is it’s too bumpy. They only made it halfway livable. They piled asphalt on top of concrete. It’s killing the front end of cars, it’s knocking everything out of kilter,” Meyer said.

The Wausau Department of Public Works has more than $90 million in a backlog of projects with a yearly budget of around $1.5 million. They receive some money from the Infrastructure Bill, but only on a project-by-project basis. Supply chain and worker shortage issues don’t help.

“We’ve seen bids rise dramatically, especially these bids that come out later in the summer. There in some cases just double, triple the price. So there’s only so many contractors out there and only so much supply,” Wesolowski said.

In addition, Wesolowski says most streets need new water mains, sewer, and storm drains included in a reconstruction plan, so a patch isn’t the best answer.

“We don’t like to overlay streets that have bad underlying utilities, so if a street has water-main break history or sewer break history and we put good asphalt over it, it could lead to further problems,” he said.

The Department of Public Works does its best to bring larger problems like East Wausau Avenue to the attention of the state. In this case, it’s working.

“We can ask the DOT, and we have in the past to look at certain streets, and that’s how E. Wausau Avenue from 6th Street to 18th Street – that just came up on the DOT’s list for reconstruction, ”said Wesolowski.

