News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Velveeta introduces cheese-infused martini

The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and...
The veltini is garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.(Velveeta)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Velveeta is bringing its creamy, rich goodness to a cocktail for the first time ever with its “veltini” concoction.

It’s a take on the classic martini, made with Velveeta-infused vodka – apparently, there is such a thing. Then, it’s mixed with olive brine and vermouth.

It’s garnished with a cheese drip and a cocktail pick of Velveeta-stuffed olives and jumbo shells.

You can get this drink at select BLT Steak Houses for $15 during golden hour (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) for a limited time only while supplies last.

Velveeta is also selling a limited number of kits online for $50 so you can make it at home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Jurgenson and Tyrese Merriam are accused of breaking into Fleet Farm in Wausau.
Suspects in Fleet Farm burglary scheduled to appear in court Thursday
Remains found at Port Edwards Dam
Search to continue Thursday after human remains found in Port Edwards
Car reported stolen from Iola recovered in Green Bay
‘68 Mustang stolen from Iola Car Show recovered in Green Bay
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills 2 with shotgun
Man charged with vandalizing several Wausau businesses
Weston man charged with new counts in businesses vandalism case

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: The shooting caught on bodycam left the 13-year-old paralyzed.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows 13-year-old shot by Chicago police
Thomas Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in...
Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge
The contraception bill explicitly allows the use of contraceptives and gives the medical...
House votes to ensure access to contraceptives
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
FILE- Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin, Texas. following the Supreme...
GOP AGs ask Google not to limit anti-abortion clinic results