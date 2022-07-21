UWSP Men’s Hockey Unveils 2022-23 Season Schedule

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Sixth year UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey coach Tyler Krueger has completed his team’s schedule for the 2022-23 season.

UWSP opens the season with a home-and-home series against in-state rival St. Norbert. The season opener will be in De Pere on Oct. 28 with the Pointers hosting the Green Knights the next night in the home opener at 7:00 p.m. Last season, the teams split the season series each winning on the road.

The longest homestand of the season continues with Gustavus Adolphus and St. Scholastica visiting K.B. Willett Arena on Nov. 4 and 5.

After a weekend series in Minnesota, the Pointers return home to open league play against UW-Stout on Nov. 18. UWSP swept the season series from the Blue Devils last season.

UWSP returns home on Dec. 3 following a pair of road league games. UW-Superior makes its lone regular season visit to Stevens Point on Dec. 3. The Pointers play UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 9 at home in the first of a home-and-home weekend series to complete the calendar year.

The Pointers kick off 2023 with home games versus Hamline and NCAA Tournament semifinalist Augsburg on Jan. 6 and 7. A three-game road swing follows wrapping up non-conference play.

Four of the next six games are at home beginning with two home contests against UW-River Falls on Jan. 20 and 21. Following a weekend series at UW-Stout, UWSP hosts Northland on Feb. 3 and 4 to conclude the regular season home slate.

The regular season closes with the Pointers playing two games at UW-Superior on Feb. 10 and 11.

Last season, the Pointers finished with a 21-6-1 record and the eighth-straight appearance in the WIAC Tournament championship game. WIAC Player of the Year

Jordan Fader (Rice Lake, Wis.) will return this season after leading UWSP and the conference in scoring in 2021-22. First-team All-WIAC selections Brady Smith (Bloomington, Ill.) and Ryan Wagner (Indianapolis, Ind.) also return with Brett Humberstone (Kingston, Ont.), an honorable mention selection.

Season ticket information will be released shortly with season ticket for the 2022-23 season set to go on sale on August 15.

